‘Make in India’ not isolationist: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: In a bid to woo other countries to source military equipment from India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired the Ambassadors' Roundtable for the forthcoming Aero India, 2023. He said India's national efforts towards 'Make in India' were neither "isolationist" nor were they meant for the country alone. TNS

Union Home Secy reviews airport infra

new delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday held a review meeting on security at airports and issues related to logistics and infrastructure amid several complaints of unruly passengers creating nuisance on flights and airports, officials said. TNS

EC briefs panel on remote voting

new delhi: Briefing a parliamentary panel here on Monday, the Election Commission said inability to vote due to internal migration, along with "urban apathy and youth apathy", had been the major reason for low voter turnouts, sources said. Senior officials of the commission and the Department of Legislative were briefing the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances and Law and Justice during a meet chaired by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi.

