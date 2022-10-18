'Make in India' push, DefExpo starts today

Ajay Banerjee
Gandhinagar, October 17
Another edition of the biennial DefExpo 2022 will open on Tuesday with the Ministry of Defence making a push for “Make in India” and greater private investment while expanding the export potential.
The 12th edition of the DefExpo, which will end on October 22, will have two major multi-nation conclaves — an Indian Ocean region conclave with 40 countries and India-Africa Defence Dialogue with 45-plus nations. “This year, we will showcase the growing prowess of the domestic defence industry,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the media here today.
The expo will witness the participation of Indian companies only and those foreign firms that have Indian subsidiaries or have joint ventures with Indian firms.
The Defence Minister said the country had achieved exports of Rs 8,000 crore in the first six months of this fiscal. In the last fiscal, the exports were Rs 13,000 crore.
In all, 451 partnerships in terms of MoUs, transfer of technology agreements and product launches — almost double the number signed during the last edition — are expected to be inked.
The India Pavilion will showcase the latest technology, including artificial intelligence in defence while presenting India’s vision for 2047. For the first time, “Invest for Defence”, targeted to promote investment in the defence sector both by the Indian industry as well foreign original equipment manufacturers, will be held.
It will be an important platform for eminent industrialists and venture capitalists to become a part of the “Make in India, make for the world” resolve. The seminars will be held in a hybrid format, broadly covering exports, financing and investments in defence start-ups and MSMEs, emerging role of the MSME in aerospace manufacturing and maintenance and repair and overhaul, and futuristic autonomous technologies for air dominance.
Leading international and national experts from the defence and aerospace sectors will participate in the event.
The participants
- 75 countries and 33 ministers of foreign countries
- 1,340 Indian companies
- 10 state pavilions, including of Punjab and Haryana
- 451 MoUs worth Rs 1,50,000 cr expected to be inked
