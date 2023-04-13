 Make provision to opt for higher EPF contribution without submitting proof of prior consent: Kerala HC : The Tribune India

Make provision to opt for higher EPF contribution without submitting proof of prior consent: Kerala HC

Petitioners contend that submission of such permission never insisted upon by EPFO

Make provision to opt for higher EPF contribution without submitting proof of prior consent: Kerala HC


PTI

Kochi, April 13

The Kerala High Court has directed the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to make provisions in their online system to allow employees and pensioners to opt for a higher contribution without furnishing proof of prior consent for the same.

The interim order by Justice Ziyad Rahman on Wednesday came on several pleas by employees and pensioners claiming that one of the details to be furnished while opting for higher contribution was a copy of prior permission for the same, as mandated under the EPF Scheme of 1952.

The petitioners contended that submission of such a permission was never insisted upon by the EPFO and all along it was accepting higher contributions.

They said they were unable to fill up the said column in the online option form and unless the details of the same were not incorporated, they would not be able to successfully submit the online options. If they do not do so before the cut-off date of May 3, they will be deprived of benefits of the scheme.

The cut-off date was set by the Supreme Court.

The EPFO, opposing the pleas, contended that the permissions were “crucial requirements” for availing the benefits, and therefore, it was “absolutely necessary” for processing the options submitted by the employees.

After hearing everyone, the high court was of the view that the petitioners had established a prima facie case for an interim order in their favour.

“Evidently, the Supreme Court fixed the cut-off date as May 3, 2023 for submitting the options. Now on account of the insistence from EPFO to furnish the details of the option under para 26(6)of the Scheme of 1952, and also in view of the peculiar nature of the online facility provided for such submissions, they are now prevented from submitting the said options,” the high court said.

It also said that if the petitioners were not permitted to submit their options before the cut-off date, they would be deprived forever of their opportunity to claim the benefits of the Supreme Court judgment.

It, therefore, directed the EPFO and authorities under it to “make adequate provisions in their online facility to enable the employees/pensioners to furnish the options in tune with the directions of the Supreme Court, without the production of the copies, of option under paragraph 26(6) of the Scheme of 1952 and the details thereof, for the time being”.

The high court said that if appropriate modifications cannot be made in the online facility, feasible alternative arrangements, including the permission to submit hard copies of the options, shall be made.

It said the facilities mentioned shall be made available to all the employees and pensioners within a period of 10 days from the date of the high court order on April 12.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

6
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

7
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Haryana

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

10
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI likely to question Kejriwal on Sunday on crucial points related to its probe in excise policy case

CBI likely to question Kejriwal on Sunday on crucial points related to its probe in excise policy case

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali