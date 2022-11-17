Maken offers to quit as R’sthan Cong in-charge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken has offered to quit as party general secretary in charge of Rajasthan after sending a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and asking for change of organisational leadership in the state.

In the letter, sent to Kharge on November 8, Maken, according to sources, cited his inability to convene a meeting of Rajasthan MLAs for a change of guard in the state and said it was imperative that the organisational leadership in the state be changed. In the letter, Maken, the sources said, has “expressed his inability and unwillingness to continue as the in-charge of Rajasthan”.

“In his one-page letter, Maken cited the developments on September 25, which warrant the party’s interest in having a new in-charge of Rajasthan. Maken further stressed that given the Bharat Jodo Yatra coming to Rajasthan in the first week of December and a bypoll on December 4, it is imperative to have a new in-charge as soon as possible,” the sources quoted the letter as saying.

On his part, Maken has stated he wanted to concentrate on Delhi through trade unions and NGOs, intended to raise issues of air pollution, fight for the rights of street vendors, slum dwellers and residents of unauthorised colonies, for whom he made specific valuable contributions as the Minister in the Union and state governments.

“Wedded to the ideology of the Congress for the last three generations and being in active politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul ji, whom I trust and have faith in beyond words,” Maken said in his letter.