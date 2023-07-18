Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday condoled former Kerala chief minister and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy’s death.

Kharge in his condolence message said, "His (Chandy's) unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Oommen Chandy was an extraordinary personality and a truly mass leader. A man of great simplicity and unfailing courtesy, he was a 24x7 politician giving everything he had to the welfare of his constituents and of the people of Kerala. His tenure as CM was notable for many achievements that were widely lauded and recognised by the UN as well."

#Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Kerala #Mallikarjun Kharge