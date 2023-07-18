Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

New Delhi, July 18
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday condoled former Kerala chief minister and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy’s death.
Kharge in his condolence message said, "His (Chandy's) unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people."
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Oommen Chandy was an extraordinary personality and a truly mass leader. A man of great simplicity and unfailing courtesy, he was a 24x7 politician giving everything he had to the welfare of his constituents and of the people of Kerala. His tenure as CM was notable for many achievements that were widely lauded and recognised by the UN as well."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly
Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded
Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...
Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark
The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were h...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...