Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8, PM’s reply on August 10

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, August 1
The Lok Sabha will take up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on August 8 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on August 10.
Sources said the decision on the scheduling of the discussion on the no-confidence motion notice earlier moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was taken at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok Sabha chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday.
The Congress boycotted the meeting protesting against the “delay” in listing of the no-confidence vote discussion.
Gogoi had moved the notice last week against the alleged government failure of governance in Manipur.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the opposition over continued disagreement between the government and the opposition on the rules under which to take up a debate on Manipur.
Modi had survived the last no-confidence motion against him in 2018.
