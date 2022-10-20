Mallikarjun Kharge to assume role as Congress chief on October 26

New Delhi, October 20
Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will take over his new assignment at a function at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on October 26.
The certificate of his election to the post will also be presented to him at the function on the day and he will assume his new role from then on.
The Congress on Wednesday elected ‘loyalist’ Mallikarjun Kharge as its new president, the first non-Gandhi to head the 137-year-old party in 24 years and succeed long-time chief Sonia Gandhi.
The 80-year-old Kharge trounced his 66-year-old rival, Shashi Tharoor bagging over 84 per cent of the votes in the presidential election. Kharge polled 7,897 Pradesh Congress Committee delegate votes out of 9,385, while Tharoor bagged 1072.
“Function for the presentation of the certificate of election to the newly elected Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge will be held on Wednesday the 26th October 2022, at 10.30 am at AICC Headquarters, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi,” AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Twitter.
Among those invited for the event include CWC members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and leaders of Congress legislative councils, besides all AICC office bearers and heads of frontal organisatons and various departments and cells.
Besides, former chief ministers and former union ministers and all Members of Parliament, ministers in state governments and former PCC presidents and CLP leaders in all states have also been invited for the taking over, apart from state PCC working presidents.
Kharge was the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, a post from which he resigned soon after filing his nomination for the top post in the Congress. He was earlier the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha. He has been a Union minister for almost a decade.
Though Kharge has been a nine-time legislator in Karnataka, he could not become the chief minister of the state.
He hails from a humble Dalit family and has reached the top position in the party from the grassroot level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Android devices: Competition Commission slaps Rs 1,337-crore penalty on Google for anti-competitive ways
Fair trade regulator directs internet major to modify its co...
Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt
47-year-old outgoing PM will stay in charge until her succes...
PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people
Appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates durin...
BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Says players' safety and security an important matter
Congress president poll: ‘One face for me, another for media’, Mistry slams Tharoor over allegations of ‘irregularities’
‘You tried creating a mountain out of a mole by creating an ...