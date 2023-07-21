Mallikarjun Kharge wonders if Manipur video has really angered Modi

New Delhi, July 21
Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was really angered (as claimed by Modi) by the video footage showing two Kuki women paraded naked by a Meitei mob.
Kharge also accused the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre of being "remorseless".
"If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress governed states, you could have first dismissed your Chief Minister of Manipur," Kharge said in a tweet on Friday morning, which was tagged to Narendra Modi's Twitter handle.
Noting that the PM did not make any statement on Manipur in Parliament on Thursday, Kharge said INDIA (the alliance of 26 Opposition parties) expected Modi to make an elaborate statement on Manipur in Parliament on Friday.
The statement should not be confined to just one incident, but on the 80-day violence that the BJP governments in the state and the Centre have "presided upon, looking absolutely helpless and remorseless", Kharge said.
