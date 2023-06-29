Malviya booked for Rahul meme in Karnataka

New Delhi, June 28
The Karnataka Police on Wednesday booked BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for recently tweeting a Rahul Gandhi meme which, it said, “promoted enmity between groups” even as the BJP accused the Congress of “reigniting memories of 1975 Emergency”.
The police booked Malviya under Sections 153(A), 120(B), 505(2) and 34 of the IPC. Malviya had, in a controversial animated Twitter video, called Gandhi a “pawn of foreign powers”, inviting strong reactions from the Congress.
Union minister Smriti Irani hit back today flashing photographs of Gandhi’s US meeting with a woman who, she said, “was a George Soros supporter.” “Global vice-president of Open Society, a Soros-linked organisation, participated in Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Why is he hobnobbing with someone who has close links with Soros,” asked Irani. She said, “Filing an FIR when truth was spoken reignites memories of Emergency.”
