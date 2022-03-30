Mamata Banerjee writes to opposition leaders, calls for united fight against saffron party

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has written to all non-BJP Chief Ministers and opposition parties, including the Congress which her party had been attacking recently, calling on all “progressive forces” to come together and put up a united fight against the “oppressive BJP regime”.

Guv invites Didi for meet on law & order Following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday invited CM Mamata Banerjee for an interaction to discuss “worsening” law and order in the state. In his letter, Dhankhar claimed that the state of governance had been further strained by the Birbhum killings.

Expressing “concern” over the BJP’s use of “Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission and Income Tax Department to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country”, Banerjee called upon opposition leaders to hold a meeting “to deliberate on the way forward”.

While Mamata’s nephew and political successor Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira are facing ED investigation in a coal pilferage scam, the ED also recently attached assets of a company owned by the brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Heavyweight opposition politicians facing heat from Central agencies also include former PM HD Deve Gowda, whose wife has been recently given notice by the Income Tax Department. Banerjee wrote that even though she was having the highest regard for judiciary, due to certain biased political interferences people were not getting justice.

