Mamata, Shah to come face to face at security meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will run into each other on November 5 when the latter comes to Kolkata to chair a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Security Council at West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

Mamata is not on good terms with Shah. The two had a spat in May when Mamata accused Shah of spreading lies about West Bengal while turning a blind eye to incidents of violence in BJP-ruled states. She also accused him of masterminding the “attack” on her nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura recently. On the other hand, Shah has accused Mamata of running a “tyrannical” government in West Bengal.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Sikkim CM PS Tamang are expected to attend the meeting.