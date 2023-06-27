Man arrested for defecating, urinating on Air India flight

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

A man travelling on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the airport here for allegedly defecating and urinating in the aircraft.

According to an FIR filed by the flight captain at Delhi’s IGI Airport police station, on June 24, Air India’s flight AIC 866 from Mumbai to Delhi was in the air when a passenger defecated, urinated and spat in the aircraft on row 9 DEF of the aircraft. The FIR said the cabin crew issued a verbal warning to him. According to the FIR filed after the incident, a message was sent to the company and airport security was requested to escort the passenger on arrival.