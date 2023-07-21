Man arrested for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's house with arms in car

Kolkata, July 21
Police on Friday arrested a man, with arms in his car, for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.
The man wearing a black coat and tie identified as Noor Alam was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a 'Police' sticker to Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.
Banerjee was at her house when the incident took place.
“The man was carrying arms, one khukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like the BSF and others. He wanted to meet the CM. This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out his actual purpose,” Goyal said.
The vehicle was also impounded.
The man was talking incoherently, he added.
The incident happened hours before the Trinamool Congress supremo was scheduled to leave her house to reach the 'Martyr's Day' rally venue in the central part of the city.
