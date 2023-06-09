Man chops, roasts body parts of live-in partner

Tribune News Service

Thane, June 8

A 56-year-old man accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping and boiling her body parts in Maharashtra’s Thane district was sent to police custody till June 16 by a court on Thursday as gory details emerged about the horrific crime during investigation, evoking memories of the last year’s Shraddha Walkar case.

The accused, Manoj Sane, who worked at a ration shop, kept the woman’s chopped body parts in three buckets in their rented flat in Mira Road (East), a suburb of Mumbai, and tried to hide the stench by spraying room freshener, his neighbours said though a motive behind the gruesome murder remains unclear so far.

According to the FIR registered by the police, Sane not only boiled body pieces in a pressure cooker and a utensil after cutting them, but also roasted them and put in a bucket and a tub.

It is suspected the murder took place on June 4, but came to light on June 7.

Sane was arrested and produced before a Thane court, which remanded him to police custody till June 16.

Neighbours also told the police Sane had been feeding stray dogs for the past few days, something he had never done before.

A case has been registered against Sane under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC.