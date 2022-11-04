Man dies by suicide after killing his parents and 2 sons in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

Jodhpur, November 4
A 38-year-old man allegedly killed four members of his family and then died by suicide, police here said on Friday.
On Friday, Shankar Lal killed his father Sonaram (65) with an axe, when he was working on the farm, and later murdered his mother Champa (55) and his sons Laxman (14), and Dinesh (8), SHO (Lohawat) Badri Prasad said.
Following this, Lal dumped their bodies in a water tank at his house and took off to his relative's residence nearby, and died by suicide by jumping into a tank there, he said.
The SHO said Lal, a farmer in Peelwa village, was an opium addict.
Prasad said the police suspect that Lal had drugged his family as his wife and other family members who were also present in the house were unaware of the events happening there.
The police recovered the bodies from the water tank on Saturday morning and initiated a detailed probe, he said.
