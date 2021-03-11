Man dies after brawl in UP, constable who took him to hospital loses life in road accident

PTI

Barabanki (UP), May 8

A man succumbed to his injuries after a brawl outside an eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki while a police constable who had rushed him to a hospital died in an accident while returning, officials said on Sunday.

A constable died after his bike hit a stray cattle, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said, "Suyash (25) and Alok (26) were injured after a brawl outside an eatery under the Dewa police station limits. They were taken to a hospital where Suyash succumbed to his injuries." The two constables, Raj Kumar Pandey and Jayash Ram, who took the injured to the hospital met with an accident while returning.

"The bike of the constables hit a stray cattle," said the officer, said adding they sustained severe injuries and rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow where Raj Kumar Pandey died during treatment.

The police have lodged a case in this matter and initiated a probe. According to the police, the ruckus outside the eatery was an outcome of an old rivalry.