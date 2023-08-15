Man ends life day after son kills self over NEET result

Chennai, August 14

A day after his 19-year-old son died by suicide after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam twice, a man in Chennai ended his life by hanging, the police said on Monday.

According to officials, the deceased, S Jagatheeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self a day earlier after having flunked NEET exam twice. When his father, identified as Selvasekhar, returned home he was shocked to find his son hanging at his residence.

"After he failed in the NEET exam twice, we admitted him again in a coaching institute for repeating the exam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in his manifesto that he would save children's lives and cancel NEET exam but yet, they did not ban this exam. I am a single parent; nobody should face this situation. The CM should take immediate steps," Selvasekhar had said on Sunday. Unable to deal with the grief over his son's death, Selvasekhar hanged self at his residence on Monday, the police said. The body has been taken for post-mortem examination, and the police were further looking into the incident. — Agencies

CM’s appeal to Prez