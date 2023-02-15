Man held for killing live-in partner; body kept in fridge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

A 24-year-old Delhi man has been arrested on the charge of having killed his girlfriend by strangling her with a mobile data cable. They were in a live-in relationship.

The accused, identified as Sahil Gehlot, married another girl the same day he murdered his live-in partner. He kept the body in a refrigerator of his dhabha on the outskirts of Mitraon village.