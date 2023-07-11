Man held from UP's Gorakhpur for threatening to kill PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath

Deoria, July 11
Police have detained a 45-year-old man from Gorakhpur for allegedly issuing a threat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the UP-112 helpline number.
According to Deoria Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) DK Mishra, the call was received late on Sunday night and the caller introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city.
Police traced the location of the mobile phone from which the call was made to Devrad village of Harpur Budhat in Gorakhpur district, which led them to one Sanjay Kumar who was apprehended on Monday morning, the SHO said.
An initial inquiry revealed that the accused was in an inebriated condition when he placed the call to the helpline, police said.
A case has been lodged and the accused is being interrogated, they added.
