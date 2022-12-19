Man killed, 10 injured as container hits bus on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai, December 19
A bus driver was killed and 10 passengers were injured after a container truck hit their vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday morning, a police official said.
The accident took place when 35 passengers of the private bus were on way to Shahpur from Sindhudurg after attending a wedding function, the Raigad police official said.
The container hit the bus from the rear. Due to the impact, the bus driver fell down from the vehicle. He came under the wheels of the container and died on the spot, the official said.
Ten passengers were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.
The container driver was detained and an investigation was on into the incident, the official added.
