Interfaith marriage: Man killed in suspected honour killing in Telangana

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, May 5

A suspected honour killing has been reported in Telangana. A 26-year old Hindu man, who married out of religion, was beaten by iron rods and later stabbed to death at Saroornagar, a suburb in Hyderabad. The murder took place with people watching as mute spectators and some even shooting it on their mobile phones.

The incident occurred on the busy road when the couple were travelling on a two-wheeler. The victim, Billipuram Nagaraju, was first hit with iron rods and then stabbed.

Police said the girl's family was against the marriage, but the two had, however, got married against their wishes. The brothers of the bride are suspected to be behind the killing. The suspects have been arrested and investigation is on, police told local reporters.

The boy and girl were in love since their school days and had tried to persuade their parents to allow them to marry. When the girl's parents disagreed, the two got married at the Arya Samaj Mandir on January 31 and had been living away from their families and had even moved to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for some time.

The girl told the police that five people had attacked her husband. Police said the incident had been caught on nearby CCTV cameras, and the details will be known soon.