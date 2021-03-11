Man kills wife and daughter, later sets himself ablaze to death

Malappuram (Kerala), May 5
A man killed his wife and one of their children by setting fire to a goods auto-rickshaw in which they were sitting and then died by setting himself on fire and jumping into a nearby well on Thursday afternoon in Kondiparamba area of Malappuram in Kerala.
A senior police officer said preliminary investigations revealed that the man identified as Mohammed, made his wife and two daughters sit inside the vehicle and then set it on fire. Thereafter, he set himself ablaze and jumped into a nearby well, the officer said.
Mohammed, his wife and 11-year-old daughter were burnt to death, while his five-year-old daughter is battling for life in a government hospital having suffered serious burns.
The man was an accused in a POCSO case, but whether that was a reason behind the murder-suicide committed by him is not clear, the officer said and added that further probe into the incident was going on.
