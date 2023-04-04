Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match in Cuttack

Cuttack, April 2
A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death during a cricket match in Odisha's Cuttack district when he tried to rescue the umpire who was attacked over a no-ball decision, police said on Monday.
A cricket match was underway in Mahisananda village in Choudwar police station area on Sunday, they said.
During the match, the players of the two teams got into a verbal duel as the main accused Sangram Rout, a resident of Berhampur, forced the umpire to declare a delivery as no ball, police said.
When the umpire refused, Sangram and two others pushed him. The deceased, identified as Lucky Rout -- a local, came to rescue the umpire. As the fight escalated, the accused attacked him with a bat and stabbed him with a knife in the chest, police said.
Lucky started bleeding profusely and was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment. Sangram was detained, and being interrogated, they said.
"We have formed a team, and attempts were being made to arrest the accused," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Arun Kumar Swain said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled