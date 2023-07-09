Man thrashed in MP, forced to lick feet; 2 held

Gwalior, July 8
Amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, a video has now surfaced showing a man being thrashed and forced to lick the soles of another person’s feet in a moving vehicle in Gwalior, following which two persons have been arrested, the police said today.
Preliminary investigation showed that it was a case of revenge attack as the victim had allegedly attacked the accused last month. The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior, an official said.
The viral video shows the victim being slapped several times by another man. The accused is also seen verbally abusing him. In another video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with footwear several times.
