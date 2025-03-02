DT
Manan Kumar re-elected as BCI Chairman

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:50 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
Senior advocate and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra has been re-elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI) for an unprecedented seventh consecutive term.

“The elected representatives of India's nearly 27 lakh vibrant legal fraternity have once again reaffirmed their trust in the leadership of Manan Kumar Mishra by re-electing him unopposed as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India for a historic seventh consecutive term,” BCI Principal Secretary Srimanto Sen said on Saturday.

While Mishra's re-election was uncontested, the race for the Vice Chairman position is still underway, with S Prabhakaran of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and Ved Prakash Sharma of Delhi vying for the role. The election for the Vice Chairman will take place on March 2, and as per protocol, the newly re-elected Chairman will oversee the selection of the Executive Committee members.

Additionally, an important national meeting of advocate representatives and members of the State Bar Councils is scheduled for May 17 in New Delhi. The meeting will focus on key issues affecting the legal profession, including advocate welfare, the long-awaited Advocate Protection Act, and other policy matters shaping the future of the Bar.

