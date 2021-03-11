'Mandal' ally gone, BJP back to drawing board in Bihar

Cabinet expansion likely on August 16

'Mandal' ally gone, BJP back to drawing board in Bihar

Nitish Kumar. File Photo

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, August 11

For almost two decades, BJP’s Bihar politics revolved around one man — Nitish Kumar. Now preparing for a life without him, memories of the 2015 Assembly elections still remain fresh in BJP’s mind when minus JD(U), the BJP was reduced to 53 seats. As part of the “grand alliance’ then, the RJD had won 80 and the JD(U) 71 seats in the 243-seat Assembly.

Nitish scoffs at Sushil’s ‘VP post’ charge

  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar made light of BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s claim that he wanted to be Vice-President
  • “It’s absolutely bogus… what a joke! Had no such ambitions. Let them say what they want to,” Nitish said in Patna
  • “Don’t they (BJP leaders) know the JD(U) supported their presidential and vice-presidential nominees,” he said
  • Nitish also rubbished the charge that the JD(U) quit the NDA as it was unhappy with a probe against PFI activities

Taking a shot at the BJP yesterday, Nitish had observed: “How many seats did we (JD-U) win in 2015? Look what we have been reduced to (in 2020).” BJP leaders deny they had tried to damage the JD(U) in 2020 or that the party’s “second-rung” leaders had tried to split the JD(U) by offering allurements, or that someone in the party had “called up” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asking him not to align himself with Nitish. “The BJP does not need the JD(U). We are now free to contest all 243 seats along with the Lok Janshakti Party and other caste-based parties to build another ‘mandal-kamandal’ alliance.

Observers say that Bihar politics could now turn bipolar, which may help the BJP. At the same time, they maintain: “With JD(U) out of the picture, the BJP is almost the only party occupying Opposition’s space. Since the 1990s the saffron party has relied on ‘mandal’ allies like the JD-U and Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP. It still needs help.”

Branded as an “upper caste, forward party”, in 2015 the BJP left 86 seats for the LJP and smaller parties against the “grand alliance” of the JD(U), RJD and Congress. Though much has changed since then, the party requires a strong district and block-level cadre to woo OBCs, Dalits and EBCs and a strong leadership at the top, say observers.

Wary of his “closeness” with Nitish, the BJP in 2020 sent Deputy CM Sushil Modi to Delhi and appointed Renu Devi and Tarakishore Prasad, both EBCs, as Deputy CMs. The sudden turn of events has forced the central leadership to depend on Sushil Modi and another sidelined leader, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, to counter Nitish. What the BJP also has to be careful about is the caste census on which JD(U) and the RJD are on the same page.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Solan-Shimla national highway stretch caves in, traffic diverted

2
Trending

Chinese groom plays cheating wife's sex video with her brother-in-law at own wedding

3
Entertainment

Comedian Raju Srivastava's health deteriorates

4
Punjab

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu’s personal assistant’s car stopped by bikers, attack him with sharp-edged weapons

5
Punjab

Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation accepted

6
Punjab

Video of Punjab Speaker's security manhandling truck driver emerges; truckers criticise AAP govt

7
Trending

Bobby Kataria of viral smoking video now claims it was a dummy plane; 'How can you take lighter?'

8
J & K

JeM attack on Rajouri Army camp raises several questions

9
Entertainment

Pakistan media approaches government for NOC on screening of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

10
Delhi

3 girls kidnapped, raped in Delhi; police told to submit action taken report by August 14

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatw...

Taiwan issue: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy

MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

'It is my wish that all come together'

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...

Cities

View All

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Amritsar: Police suspect personal enmity behind 83-year-old's murder

Gurdaspur administrators race against time to repair roads before 'Babe da Viah'

Sukhwant Kaur still treasures memories of her village in Pak

Amritsar youth sets record with 185 one-handed claps in 30 seconds

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Chandigarh: Tricolour put up at Sec 15 house of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Chandigarh MC to auction 60 Car Bazaar sites

Covid: 68-yr-old dies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 6 °C, cloudy weather ahead

Delhi Police recovers 2,000 live cartridges ahead of I-Day

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi

'Not part of any alliance': AAP on Nitish Kumar being projected as PM candidate for 2024 LS polls

21-yr-old kills mother suspecting affair in Gurugram; hides body under cot

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Day 4: Cane growers' dharna continues

Three arrested with 40-kg poppy husk brought from Rajasthan

3 held with Rs 7.5L in bank robbery case

Honour last year's nominees at I-Day event: Social workers

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

Deworming tablets distributed among children in Ahmedgarh

Security upped at Sahnewal ahead of I-Day celebrations

Cops celebrate Raksha Bandhan with students

Learning financial lessons during lockdown

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

Patiala: Cricket star Harmanpreet back home, gets a rousing welcome

Diarrhoea: Patiala MC begins water quality check

Patiala: Control room set up to tackle disease outbreak

Patiala: 240th edition of drama fest held