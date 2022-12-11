Mandous dissipates in Mamallapuram, no major damage

Mamallapuram, December 10



Relatively a lesser degree of damage marked the landfall of cyclonic storm Mandous in Tamil Nadu.

Four persons were killed in rain-related incidents.

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited affected fishing neighbourhoods and distributed relief.

As many as 181 houses were damaged; in 201 relief camps, 9,130 people were sheltered.

Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed, when the weather system crossed the coast.

Tiruvannamalai district, which witnessed very heavy rainfall (25 cm), was among regions that suffered crop damage.