Mandous dissipates in Mamallapuram, no major damage

Mamallapuram, December 10
Relatively a lesser degree of damage marked the landfall of cyclonic storm Mandous in Tamil Nadu.
Four persons were killed in rain-related incidents.
Chief Minister MK Stalin visited affected fishing neighbourhoods and distributed relief.
As many as 181 houses were damaged; in 201 relief camps, 9,130 people were sheltered.
Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed, when the weather system crossed the coast.
Tiruvannamalai district, which witnessed very heavy rainfall (25 cm), was among regions that suffered crop damage.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority
Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow
India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions
Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs
GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana
Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...