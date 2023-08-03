Imphal, August 3
Seventeen people were injured in clashes as the Army and RAF personnel fired teargas shells at Kangvai and Phougakchao area in Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.
The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West also withdrew curfew relaxations announced earlier, imposing the restrictions during the day as a precautionary measure, on top of the night curfew throughout the Imphal valley.
Hours before the clashes, a planned mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur's ethnic violence was stalled after the state's High Court on Thursday morning ordered status quo to be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district.
The ITLF, an apex tribal body, also said it was postponing the burial of 35 people at the site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district, on the border with Bishnupur.
Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district as thousands of locals came out on the streets to block the movement of security forces.
Locals led by women tried to pass the barricade put up by the Army and RAF personnel, demanding that they be allowed to go to Tuibuong, the burial site.
During the day, the state government withdrew curfew relaxations in Imphal East and West districts as a precautionary measure.
The district magistrates of Imphal East and West issued separate orders reimposing the day curfew apprehending disturbance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours
139 arrests made so far; 3 SITs headed by area DSPs are inve...
Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...
17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley
Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...
Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque
The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and ...
Body of minor girl recovered from brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara; locals allege rape and murder
Locals allege that the girl was raped before she was thrown ...