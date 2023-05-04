Manipur CM appeals for peace, says violence due to ‘misunderstanding’ in society

Tribune Web Desk

In Manipur, Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the situation following violence during ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

According to reports, thousands of agitators took part in the rally, resulting in clashes between tribals and non-tribals in various parts.

CM appeals to maintain peace

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state and not pay heed to “rumours”.

“My humble appeal to everyone in the state to cooperate with the government in maintaining peace and harmony at this hour,” he said in a video message.

Singh also attributed the situation to the prevailing “misunderstanding, communication gap” between communities.

“We are committed to protecting the lives and property of all our people. Long-term grievances of different communities will also be suitably addressed in due course in consultation with the people and their representatives,” he was quoted as saying.

“We should not allow the culture of communal harmony in the state to be disturbed by vested interests.

“I ask you not to believe rumours and unverified messages,” the Manipur CM cautioned.

Reason for disharmony

The main reason appears to be underlying tension between the non-tribal Meitei community and tribals in the state.

ATSUM's march was to protest the demand of Meiteis for inclusion in the ST category.

Meitis account for a substantial percentage of the population in the state where hill districts are largely inhabited mostly by tribals like Nagas and Kukis.

Meitis dominate the Imphal valley and are claiming “largescale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis”.

However, their demand for the ST status set alarm bells ringing in communities in the list.

Recently, the Manipur High Court had also asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre on Metei’s demand.

According to reports quoting the police, during the march in Torbung area, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley where houses of Kuki tribes were ransacked, forcing them to flee.

