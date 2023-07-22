Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

Imphal, July 22
Police have arrested the fifth accused in connection with the video that surfaced on July 19 showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in strife-torn Manipur, police said.
The accused has been identified as a 19-year-old, police said.
The four who were earlier nabbed for disrobing and parading two women in Manipur on May 4 were remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday, police said.
The arrests were made on Thursday, a day after the 26-second video surfaced on July 19.
The house of the key accused in the case was torched on Thursday, hours after he was arrested by police.
According to police, he was seen prominently directing the mob at B Phainom village of Kangpokpi district in the video.
One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man who had served as a subedar of the Assam Regiment and even fought in the Kargil War.
It may be recalled, that the complaint in connection with the viral video was lodged around a month ago – June 21 – at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.
The FIR filed in this case, a copy of which has been seen by PTI, revealed the tale of mayhem which occurred before the abduction and shameful behaviour with tribal women, a video of which has now formed the basis of raids and arrests of people connected with the incident.
The FIR claimed that one person was killed by the mob as he tried to protect his sister from being raped on May 4 before the two were paraded naked and molested in front of others.
