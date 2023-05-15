Manipur crisis: Amit Shah holds series of meetings, assures all central help to bring peace in state

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a series of meetings with cross sections of stakeholders from violence-hit Manipur, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and assured them that the government would take all measures to protect the interests of all communities in the state, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

“The Union Home Minister urged discussion with all factions and spread the message of peace and assured that justice would be done. He stressed on expediting the process of relief and rehabilitation so as to minimise the suffering of the people,” the MHA said.

During the meeting with the Chief Minister and four of his cabinet colleagues, Shah reviewed and discussed the measures taken by the Manipur government and security forces for restoring peace in the state, the MHA said in the statement.

Later the Union Home Minister also met a Meitei delegation on Sunday and also met with the representatives of Kuki community from Manipur and a group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from Mizoram today.

“During the meetings Shah reviewed the measures taken for restoring peace in Manipur that has witnessed violent clashes between two ethnic communities. He also directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace,” the MHA said.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.