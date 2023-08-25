Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 25

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred to Assam the trials of 27 cases of sexual violence relating to Manipur ethnic conflict being probed by the CBI.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to designate one or more judicial magistrates and sessions judges in Guwahati to deal with these 27 cases being probed by the CBI.

The victims and witnesses in these cases will be at liberty to give evidence virtually through video-conferencing from their places in Manipur, instead of travelling to Assam to be physically present in the court in Guwahati.

The order came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested on behalf of the Manipur government that the trials in the CBI cases be transferred to Assam as there were security concerns as also certain apprehensions about judges in Manipur belonging to particular communities.

Senior counsel Colin Gonsalves opposed the transfer of CBI cases to Assam and suggested that instead these cases should be shifted to Mizoram.

As Gonsalves said trials should happen in the hills, the CJI said, “There have been victims in valleys, and in hills. It would be difficult for people who suffered in valleys to travel to hills, and the other way round. We are not on... who suffered more...just the practical difficulty,” the CJI said.

The Bench went on to request the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice to nominate one or more Chief Judicial Magistrate/Sessions Judge in Guwahati conversant in one or more languages of Manipur.

It said, “All applications for the production of accused, remand, judicial custody, extension of custody and other proceedings in connection with the investigation are allowed to be conducted in the online mode bearing in mind both the security and distance issues.”

The judicial custody of the accused, when granted, shall be permitted in the state of Manipur to obviate transit and the statements of witnesses under Section 164 of the CrPC are permitted to be recorded in the presence of a local magistrate in Manipur, or as the case may be, the place where the witnesses reside outside Manipur, it ordered.

The top court also asked the Acting Chief Justice of Manipur to designate magistrates for these purposes. The test identification parades would take place in the presence of a Manipur-based magistrate and applications such as arrest and warrant would be made through the online mode, it added.

