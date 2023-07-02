Manipur Governor urges women to restrain from blocking roads during security operations

Imphal, July 2
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has urged women of the state to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads.
Appealing for peace, Uikey said on Saturday that she was deeply shocked and disheartened about the ethnic clash, which is still continuing.
The Governor’s statement came after the forces reported several incidents of road blockades in the strife-torn state during security operations.
“I, from the bottom of my heart, further appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters, to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people of the state,” she said.
“Most importantly, everybody should not believe in spreading baseless rumours and should always try to desist it. All the issues can be and should be solved through a peaceful dialogue to restore the past peaceful atmosphere of the State,” she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
88 people have been killed in accidents on the Expressway si...
Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled
DC seeks reports on the inspection of these firms from SDMs ...
Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment
Police said adequate security force has been deployed in the...
Shootout outside UP jail: Assailant accidentally killed by accomplice
Jail guard, police constable suffer injuries in the shootout
Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors
Residents ask government to reject the report