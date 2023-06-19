Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

With tension continuing to prevail in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur, the Army conducted a flag march in the Imphal valley even as hundreds of women in several districts of the state took to the streets late on Saturday evening to condemn the violence.

The district administration of Imphal East, one of the most affected areas, decided to relax the curfew hours from 5 am to 5 pm on Sunday to allow people to buy essential items such as food and medicines.

According to reports, Meitei women, holding fire torches, formed human chains on the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts from 7 pm to 9 pm on Saturday.

At Kongba, Meira Paibi leader Thounaojam Kiran Devi told reporters, “We are disappointed with the Centre and the state government for failing to contain the violence and provide security.” They also protested against what they termed “infiltration by illegal immigrants from Myanmar”.

Women raised slogans demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities on May 3. The violence that followed has claimed over 100 lives and displaced thousands.

The government has further extended the shutdown on the Internet in the state up to June 20. Officials said in the past few days, several violent incidents took place, leading to the death of nine persons and vandalisation and torching of offices and residential premises of BJP leaders, though no incident of violence was reported from any part of the state on Sunday. Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining “silence” on the continued violence in Manipur, 10 opposition parties of the state have urged him to “appeal for peace” and sought time to meet him before he leaves the country on a two-nation visit on June 20.

Addressing a press conference with other leaders, Manipur’s three-time former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said they had sought a meeting with the Prime Minister and were awaiting his response before he left for his foreign tour on June 20. The Congress leader said violence was continuing in the state since May 3 and Modi’s “silence” was “hurting” Manipur. “There is a hue and cry everywhere, with 20,000 people, including women and children, taking shelter in camps. However, the Prime Minister has not yet expressed anything regarding Manipur. Is Manipur a part of India or not? If it is, why hasn’t the Prime Minister of India spoken about it,” he asked.

According to Ibobi Singh, their intention has not been to take political advantage. “We simply seek peace. Please help us,” he added.

