Manipur video: Strict action, including possible capital punishment, to be ensured, says CM Biren Singh

Says there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in society

N Biren Singh. ANI file



PTI

Imphal, July 20

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said a thorough investigation is under way into the incident of two women being paraded naked in the state over two months ago and strict action, including possible capital punishment, would follow.

He said there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in society.

"My heart goes out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung into action and made the first arrest this morning.

"A thorough investigation is currently under way and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," the Manipur chief minister tweeted.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. 

