Manipur video: Supreme Court restrains CBI from recording victims' statements

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 1

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained the CBI from recording statements of the Manipur women whose video of being paraded naked went viral on social media and was taken cognisance of by it.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to instruct the CBI to wait as it was scheduled to take up the matter at 2pm.

The Bench had on Monday hinted at setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case and a panel of judges to record the survivors’ statements.

The top court’s direction came after advocate Nizam Pasha mentioned the matter before the CJI-led Bench that the CBI was all set to record the survivors’ statements.

"The CBI is already coming to record the statements of the victims by noon. They must be stopped,” Pasha told the Bench. The CBI should wait for the hearing at 2pm, he added.

“Yes, My Lords…If we hadn't done anything Mr Sibal would accuse us of inaction...I'll ask them (CBI) to refrain. It's done in good faith, my lords, they didn't know...,” Mehta submitted.

“Just ask them to wait…We're going to take it up at 2pm today,” the CJI told Mehta.

Pulling up the Manipur police for inordinate delay in lodging FIR in connection with a viral video of two women being paraded naked, the Supreme Court had on Monday termed it a “horrendous” crime of "unprecedented magnitude" and hinted at setting up an SIT to probe the case.

“The incident happened on May 4 and the zero FIR was registered only on May 18. Why did the police take 14 days to register the FIR? What were the police doing from the 4th of May till 18th of May? What stood in the way of the police registering the FIR immediately on the 4th of May?” the Bench had asked Mehta, who represented the Manipur government.

“This is horrendous. There are media reports that these women were handed over to the mob by the police,” said the Bench – which had on July 20 taken suo motu cognisance of the issue.

