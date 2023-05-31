Manipur violence: Cong delegation meets Murmu

New Delhi, May 30
A Congress delegation on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention to help restore normalcy in Manipur. It demanded the setting up of a high-level panel headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge to probe the violence.
The delegation, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, included KC Venugopal, general secretary (organization), and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.
Ibobi Singh slammed the BJP governments at the state and Centre for being silent spectators even as the state was experiencing unprecedented ethnic violence. Alleging a “hidden agenda” behind the BJP’s “inaction”, the former CM claimed the party could be preparing ground for “dismemberment” of the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...