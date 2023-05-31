Manipur violence: Cong delegation meets Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

A Congress delegation on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention to help restore normalcy in Manipur. It demanded the setting up of a high-level panel headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge to probe the violence.

The delegation, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, included KC Venugopal, general secretary (organization), and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Ibobi Singh slammed the BJP governments at the state and Centre for being silent spectators even as the state was experiencing unprecedented ethnic violence. Alleging a “hidden agenda” behind the BJP’s “inaction”, the former CM claimed the party could be preparing ground for “dismemberment” of the state.