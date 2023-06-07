Manipur violence: Members of Kuki community hold protest outside Amit Shah’s residence

New Delhi, June 7
People from Manipur’s Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence here on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said.
The protesters were holding placards with messages such as ‘Save Kuki Lives’ and raising slogans, they said.
Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the Home Minister’s residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.
At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.
Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders
Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...
Ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit, India and US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas
Modi will visit US from June 21 to 24
Woman, injured son among 3 killed after ambulance is set on fire in Manipur
The incident occurs at Iroisemba when the boy was being take...
Indian-American legislator in Michigan introduces bill to identify defacing place of worship as hate crime
Into his second term as the State Representative, Ranjeev Pu...