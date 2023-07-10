Manipur violence: Policeman killed, 10 injured in west Kangpokpi

Imphal, June 10
One policeman was killed and at least 10 people were injured on Monday following violent overnight clashes in Manipur’s west Kangpokpi area, officials said.
There was a brief lull between about 3 am and 6 am but the sound of indiscriminate firing from Phayeng and Singda villages could be heard after that. The firing was aimed at villages and hills in Kangchup area of Kangpokpi district, the officials said.
Assam Rifles manages a buffer zone between the two villages. Officials did not rule out the possibility of more casualties from both sides and said the exact picture could be ascertained only after the firing came to an end.
At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record
27 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-rela...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rain
UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...
Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way
Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoo...
After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel
Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...