Manipur violence rages, nine injured in gun battle between militants, villagers

New Delhi, June 13

Nine persons were injured in a gunfight between militants and village volunteers in East Imphal district on Monday night even as a peace panel constituted by the Centre on Saturday and led by Governor Anusuiya Uikey faced opposition from members of the Kuki community. Meiteis, on the other hand, have welcomed the move.

100 killed 310 injured 11 districts under curfew Peace panel composition Communities Number Meitei 25 Kuki 11 Naga 10 Muslims 3 Nepali 2

Security officials said the gunfight broke out in an area located along the borders of Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and tribal-majority Kangpokpi district. The injured have been admitted to local hospitals, where the condition of one person is stated to be critical.

Security forces have been deployed in the area in large numbers to prevent further violence and carry out domination exercises, the officials said.

“Heavy firing between village volunteers and militants erupted in the area on Monday night. No major incident was reported for three days before that,” a senior security official said.

On Monday, three persons died after a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Govindpur village of Bishnupur district, the official said, adding the militants were trying to construct bunkers around villages when security forces challenged them, resulting in the gun battle.

Meanwhile, the Kuki members included in the panel to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups expressed unhappiness, claiming they were not consulted before including their names.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur said in a statement that its president had been included in the panel “without consultation and prior information”.