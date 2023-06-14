 Manipur violence rages, nine injured in gun battle between militants, villagers : The Tribune India

Manipur violence rages, nine injured in gun battle between militants, villagers

51-member peace committee led by Governor faces opposition from Kukis

Manipur violence rages, nine injured in gun battle between militants, villagers

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey interacts with violence victims. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

Nine persons were injured in a gunfight between militants and village volunteers in East Imphal district on Monday night even as a peace panel constituted by the Centre on Saturday and led by Governor Anusuiya Uikey faced opposition from members of the Kuki community. Meiteis, on the other hand, have welcomed the move.

100 killed

310 injured

11 districts under curfew

Peace panel composition

Communities Number

Meitei 25

Kuki 11

Naga 10

Muslims 3

Nepali 2

Security officials said the gunfight broke out in an area located along the borders of Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and tribal-majority Kangpokpi district. The injured have been admitted to local hospitals, where the condition of one person is stated to be critical.

Security forces have been deployed in the area in large numbers to prevent further violence and carry out domination exercises, the officials said.

“Heavy firing between village volunteers and militants erupted in the area on Monday night. No major incident was reported for three days before that,” a senior security official said.

On Monday, three persons died after a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Govindpur village of Bishnupur district, the official said, adding the militants were trying to construct bunkers around villages when security forces challenged them, resulting in the gun battle.

Meanwhile, the Kuki members included in the panel to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups expressed unhappiness, claiming they were not consulted before including their names.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur said in a statement that its president had been included in the panel “without consultation and prior information”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

4
Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

5
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

6
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

7
Himachal In Brief

Tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali NH to get facelift, shut

8
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

9
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

10
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All