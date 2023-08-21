Manipur violence: Supreme Court to pass orders on August 25 to facilitate functioning of Justice Gita Mittal panel

PTI

New Delhi, August 21

A panel headed by former judge Gita Mittal to oversee relief and rehabilitation of victims of violence in Manipur on Monday submitted three reports to the Supreme Court, including one on the need to upgrade the compensation scheme for the strife-torn people of the state.

The Supreme Court said it would pass orders on Friday to facilitate functioning of the three-member panel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the copy of the three reports be given to all lawyers concerned and directed advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for one of the victims, to collate suggestions for the panel.

The bench said the Justice Mittal-led committee had filed three reports on issues such as loss of documents and the need to upgrade the Manipur compensation scheme on the lines of the National Legal Services Authority policy.

“The reports submitted by the Justice Mittal-led committee show that essential documents need to be re-issued and the Manipur victim compensation scheme needs an upgrade and a nodal administration expert be appointed,” the bench said.

On August 7, the top court ordered setting up of a committee of three former women high court judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation of victims and compensation to them besides asking former Maharashtra Police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases.

The court said the panel would submit reports to it directly.

#Manipur #Supreme Court