Manipur violence: Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s Imphal house set on fire

New Delhi, June 16

A mob of miscreants set ablaze the house of Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday night, sources in the Manipur government said on Friday.

The attack came a day after the house of state minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal was set on fire on June 15.

The Union minister, who has been touring Kerala, told the media, “I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured at my Imphal home on Thursday night. The miscreants came with petrol bombs. The ground and first floors of my house are damaged.”

At approximately 11 pm on Thursday, a crowd forcibly entered Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s residence and tried to set ablaze his property. The outnumbered house guards stationed at the residential gate were unable to prevent the mob’s entry, sources said.

Later, police reached the spot and used teargas shells to disperse the gathering near the Union minister’s house.

“It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state. I continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman,” Singh said.