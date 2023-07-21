Manipuris treat women as their mother, incident tarnished state: CM N Biren Singh

PTI

Imphal, July 21

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the people of the state consider “women as their mother” but the miscreants who attacked and stripped two tribal women naked in May, whose video has drawn nation-wide condemnation, has “tarnished the state's reputation.”

The chief minister said protests were launched across the northeastern state to condemn the incident.

Singh was referring to the viral video that surfaced two days ago, in which two tribal women were seen being paraded naked and molested by a group of men. Four of them were arrested on Thursday.

“People of Manipur consider women their mother, but some miscreants have done this and tarnished our reputation. We have launched protests to condemn the incident across the state, both in valley areas and the hills,” he said.

Singh said that people are demanding that the culprits get the strictest punishment. He had said on Thursday that he will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

