Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

New Delhi, Aug 22
In what is bound to escalate into a major political row, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was approached by the BJP to join the saffron party.
"I have received a message from the BJP to split the AAP and join them. They said all CBI and ED cases would be closed if I did that. My answer to the BJP is -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I am a Rajput. I am willing to get my head severed but I will not bow before corrupt, conspiratorial people. All cases against me are a lie. Do what you wish," Sisodia tweeted.
The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a war of words ever since the CBI raided 21 locations, including Sisodia's house, in connection with the FIR in the liquor scam emanating from the Delhi excise policy that was implemented from November 17 last year but withdrawn recently after the Delhi L-G recommended a CBI probe in the matter.
The CBI has issued a look-out notice against eight accused in the matter. No notices have been issued against Sisodia and former Delhi bureaucrats and excise department officials named in the FIR in the case.
