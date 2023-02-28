Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

New Delhi, February 28
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest and the manner of the CBI probe into the liquor scam case.
Sisodia was recently arrested after the CBI questioned him in the Delhi excise policy case.
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agreed to take it up at 3.15pm after senior advocate AM Singhvi mentioned it for urgent hearing.
