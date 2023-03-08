Manish Sisodia refused ‘Vipassana’ cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with other inmates in jail and has been refused the ‘Vipassana’ cell.

“There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the Vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in Jail 1. The Centre must give the answer,” Bharadwaj said.

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and an accused in the excise policy scam, is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens.

Officials had earlier said that Sisodia would be lodged in Tihar Jail 1, which is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen.

The court had allowed the senior AAP leader to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.