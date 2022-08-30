Manish Sisodia terms BJP ‘bachha chor’ party, says can’t answer lies thrown by opposition

PTI

New Delhi, August 30

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday dubbed the BJP a “bachha chor” party in the Delhi Assembly while referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator in an alleged child kidnapping case.

Sisodia said a false news was planted that property papers were found from his locker during a CBI search.

"We have answered all questions of the Opposition. We can't answer lies being thrown by them. Only items worth Rs 70,000-Rs 80,000, including 'jhunjuna' (a toy) of my son, were found in the locker by the CBI," Sisodia said in the House amid uproar by opposition MLAs.

Sisodia and his wife were present as a four-member CBI team conducted a search of his locker at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital.

The AAP leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy, 2021-22.

As the uproar continued, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshalled outs all BJP MLAs except Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who also walked out in protest.

Sisodia was referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator and seven others in connection with the recovery of a seven-month-old child who was stolen from a platform of the Mathura junction six days ago.