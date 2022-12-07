Manish Sisodia thanks Delhi for AAP's win in MCD polls, says 'world's biggest and most negative' party defeated

New Delhi, December 7
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday thanked the people of Delhi for voting his party to victory in the MCD polls and said it was their mandate that helped it defeat the "world's biggest and most negative party".
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has crossed the majority mark of 126, the BJP has won 99, according to the latest State Election Commission figures. The Congress was lagging far behind, winning just seven seats.
Of the 250 wards under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the AAP has won 131 seats and was ahead in three. The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight and is leading in four, numbers available at 2pm showed.
"Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD…By defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a hardcore honest and working @ArvindKejriwalji win," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, targeting the BJP.
"For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility," he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address people after the results.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results: Aam Aadmi Party wins, crosses the half-way mark
AAP wins 134 of 250 wards, BJP 104, Congress 9, Independents...
Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party’s win in MCD poll
BJP thanks people for ‘recognising’ its work, making it vict...
RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive
Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...
Probe launched as 'blast-like' sound heard near key Jammu bridge
The sound is heard on Tuesday night near a bridge over the T...