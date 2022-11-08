Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

PTI

New Delhi, November 7

A close aide of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will turn approver in the excise policy case, the CBI informed a special court on Monday, a development which may be seen as a setback for AAP leader ahead of the Gujarat elections.

Special Judge MK Nagpal posted the matter for November 14 for arguments on the petition moved by the CBI and Sisodia's aide Dinesh Arora and decide whether to grant him pardon and allow him to turn an approver in the case.

While Arora’s statemnt has already been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC (confessional statement before a magistrate), his disclosure statement too is likely to be recorded before the court on November 14. Arora told the court he was ready to make a “true disclosure voluntarily”.

Arora has been accused by the CBI of receiving a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a liquor manufacturer on behalf of Sisodia. His counsel moved an application for in-camera proceedings, saying it was a sensitive matter and the media should be kept out at this stage.