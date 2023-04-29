Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Noting that the evidence prima facie “speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the offence”, a Delhi court on Friday dismissed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal said the prosecution was able to show a genuine and prima facie case for Sisodia’s involvement in commission of the alleged offence of money laundering and the possibility of the accused influencing prime witnesses of the case could not be ruled out.

“Hence, this court is not inclined to grant bail to the applicant in this case of economic offences having serious repercussions on the public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the said offence,” the judge said.

The special court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia’s bail plea in a corruption case being probed by the CBI. The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated. He has been under police/judicial custody since his arrest on February 26.

The court took note of the “serious nature of allegations made and the role played by Sisodia in the criminal conspiracy, his connection with the activities relating to generation or acquisition and use of the proceeds of crime… and the oral and documentary evidence collected in support of the same.”

It said the alleged medical illness of Sisodia’s wife was also not a ground to enlarge him on bail in the case.

The judge noted that the offence alleged against Sisodia was a “serious economic offence of money laundering” and he has not been accused of commission of the offence in his individual capacity, but he has been alleged to have committed it in his official capacity of a public servant holding the charge or portfolio of Excise Ministry as well as being the Deputy CM of Delhi.

“The seriousness of the offence and its nature, the capacity of applicant in which it was committed, the manner of its commission and certain other factors like the possible impact of release of applicant in society, etc, are the factors which go against the applicant and force this court to decide against his release on bail,” Nagpal said. (With PTI inputs)

‘Serious’ economic offence